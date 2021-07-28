TriMas (TRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. TriMas has set its Q2 guidance at $0.50-$0.57 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

