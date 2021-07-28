Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $21.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 577,954 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 928,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 334,135 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 273,526 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

