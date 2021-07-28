Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trident Acquisitions stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

