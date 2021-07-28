Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.74.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.65. The company had a trading volume of 577,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,870. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$676.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.