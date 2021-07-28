Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given a C$2.66 Price Target at Cormark

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) received a C$2.66 price target from analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCW. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE TCW opened at C$2.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$694.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.55.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.