Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.