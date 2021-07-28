Trent A. Basarsky Sells 21,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

908 Devices stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market cap of $847.12 million and a P/E ratio of -25.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,632,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

