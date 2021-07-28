Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Shares of TRMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Separately, Jonestrading cut shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

