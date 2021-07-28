TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TA opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.21 million, a P/E ratio of 584.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

