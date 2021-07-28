TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

