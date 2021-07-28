TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $766 million-$777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.87 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.71.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

