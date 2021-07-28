Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TBIO. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of TBIO opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $34.94.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.