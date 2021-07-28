Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Transcat stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $452.08 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Transcat by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $7,232,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

