TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.22

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 3857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TransAlta by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

