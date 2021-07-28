Traders Purchase High Volume of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,048 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $77,596,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $55,978,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

NYSE:WH traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

