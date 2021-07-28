Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,589 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,544% compared to the average daily volume of 644 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,719,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 129.2% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,880 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

CHNG stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

