Traders Buy High Volume of Dyadic International Call Options (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 19,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of 14,491% compared to the typical volume of 136 call options.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $173,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DYAI stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -0.01.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

