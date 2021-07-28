Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.92. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

