TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 23.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 161,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.