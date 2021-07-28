TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 553 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

