TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $581.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

