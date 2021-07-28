TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $953,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CRH by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.