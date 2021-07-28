TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $919,000 in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cinemark by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

