TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 301,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $374.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

