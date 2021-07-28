TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 203.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVBN. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

