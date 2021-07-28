TownSquare Capital LLC Has $984,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 57.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

