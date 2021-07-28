TownSquare Capital LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 62.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

