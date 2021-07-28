TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 169.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $290.60 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.29.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.