TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,280 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 353.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $13,565,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $218,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $50.44 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

NYSE CRH opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.28.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.