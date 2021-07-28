ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 534.0% from the June 30th total of 858,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 41.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,880,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,400 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.