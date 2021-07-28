Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NTG opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 414.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 65,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.