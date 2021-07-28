Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Torrid stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

