Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,811,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TOMDF traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.03. 2,424,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.03. Todos Medical has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.18.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

