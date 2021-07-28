Toby Woolrych Sells 7,724 Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Stock

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) insider Toby Woolrych sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £41,864.08 ($54,695.69).

Toby Woolrych also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Toby Woolrych sold 48,271 shares of Renewi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £26,549.05 ($34,686.50).

Shares of RWI stock opened at GBX 536 ($7.00) on Wednesday. Renewi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 44.67.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

