Tivity Health (TVTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Tivity Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.490-1.560 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. On average, analysts expect Tivity Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -176.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

