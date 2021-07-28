Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the June 30th total of 2,965,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,591.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

TCYMF stock remained flat at $$1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

