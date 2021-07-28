Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 867,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 31,366,443 shares.The stock last traded at $15.51 and had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 538.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

