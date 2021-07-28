Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $507,152.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

