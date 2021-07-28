Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 78,739 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,739 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fluor were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after buying an additional 256,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

