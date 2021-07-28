Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 612 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after acquiring an additional 870,638 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,283,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,611,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,522,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,065,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.