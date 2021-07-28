Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Paper were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.58. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.