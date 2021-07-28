Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AdvanSix were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASIX opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

