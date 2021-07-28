Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $849,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,254,000 after purchasing an additional 270,544 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after buying an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14.

