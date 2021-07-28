Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 327 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after buying an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 140,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 118,502 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after buying an additional 112,676 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,226,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.89. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.