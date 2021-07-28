ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Up 3.6%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 551,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

TDUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

