THETA Price Tops $5.72 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $5.72 or 0.00014285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $5.72 billion and approximately $433.82 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00739747 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00079376 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

