TheStreet Upgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to B

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.46.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $204.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

