The Wendy’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,461 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,081% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,733 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 7,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,666. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.