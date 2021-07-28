The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.
WEN stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
