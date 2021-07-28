The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

WEN stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

