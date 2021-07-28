The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.15-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.23. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,214. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $207.19 and a one year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.86.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

